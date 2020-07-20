All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1402 Preserve Park Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1402 Preserve Park Dr
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:53 AM

1402 Preserve Park Dr

1402 Preserve Park Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1402 Preserve Park Dr, Gwinnett County, GA 30052

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
1402 Preserve Park Drive Loganville, Ga. 30052

**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**

Availability Date: 3/1/19

HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.

Beautiful 2 Story Luxury 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located off of Hwy 78. Home features hardwood flooring, wall to wall carpeting, separate living and dining room area, large kitchen with all appliances, breakfast area, open to family room with gas starter fireplace, access to a large back deck. The upper level features 3 large bedrooms that share a hall bath, very large master bedroom with walk-in closets and a large master bath with dual vanities, water closet, separate garden tub, stall shower. The home also has a laundry room with connections and large unfinished basement for storage and 2 car front entry garage. Residents have access to the swim and tennis amenities offered by living in this wonderful community. Minutes to shopping plazas and grocery stores between Snellville and Loganville.

Directions: From Atlanta, take I-285 to Hwy 78 East. Go 12 miles and turn right onto Skyland Drive (which is past Scenic Hwy 124). Go 1.5 miles and turn left onto Temple Johnson Road. Turn right into the Haynes Creek Subdivision at the 2nd community entrance, then right onto Preserve Park. Then right at the stop sign.

Schools: Magill Elementary, Snellville Middle, & South Gwinnett High

Built 2006. Approximate 2900 sq ft

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1402 Preserve Park Dr have any available units?
1402 Preserve Park Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1402 Preserve Park Dr have?
Some of 1402 Preserve Park Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1402 Preserve Park Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1402 Preserve Park Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1402 Preserve Park Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1402 Preserve Park Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1402 Preserve Park Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1402 Preserve Park Dr offers parking.
Does 1402 Preserve Park Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1402 Preserve Park Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1402 Preserve Park Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1402 Preserve Park Dr has a pool.
Does 1402 Preserve Park Dr have accessible units?
No, 1402 Preserve Park Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1402 Preserve Park Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1402 Preserve Park Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1402 Preserve Park Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1402 Preserve Park Dr has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Columns at Club Drive
3920 Club Dr
Duluth, GA 30096
Merritt at Sugarloaf
2951 Satellite Blvd NW
Duluth, GA 30096
Parc at 980
980 Walther Blvd
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Park at Peachtree Corners
3341 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Spaulding Hills
6701 Winterbrook Ct
Peachtree Corners, GA 30360
Rosemont Berkeley Lake
3475 Pleasant Hill Rd
Duluth, GA 30096
Preston Hills at Mill Creek
2910 Buford Dr NE
Buford, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College