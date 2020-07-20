1402 Preserve Park Dr

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly tennis court

1402 Preserve Park Drive Loganville, Ga. 30052



**SMALL PET NEGOTIABLE**



Availability Date: 3/1/19



HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME.



Beautiful 2 Story Luxury 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home located off of Hwy 78. Home features hardwood flooring, wall to wall carpeting, separate living and dining room area, large kitchen with all appliances, breakfast area, open to family room with gas starter fireplace, access to a large back deck. The upper level features 3 large bedrooms that share a hall bath, very large master bedroom with walk-in closets and a large master bath with dual vanities, water closet, separate garden tub, stall shower. The home also has a laundry room with connections and large unfinished basement for storage and 2 car front entry garage. Residents have access to the swim and tennis amenities offered by living in this wonderful community. Minutes to shopping plazas and grocery stores between Snellville and Loganville.



Directions: From Atlanta, take I-285 to Hwy 78 East. Go 12 miles and turn right onto Skyland Drive (which is past Scenic Hwy 124). Go 1.5 miles and turn left onto Temple Johnson Road. Turn right into the Haynes Creek Subdivision at the 2nd community entrance, then right onto Preserve Park. Then right at the stop sign.



Schools: Magill Elementary, Snellville Middle, & South Gwinnett High



Built 2006. Approximate 2900 sq ft