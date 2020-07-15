1370 Chalet Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Awesome home located in quiet culdesac in awesome neighborhood. Brand new carpet, and linoleum installed 10/22, Fresh paint throughout. Vaulted Greatroom with beautiful stone firepace, huge kitchen with eat-in area, brand new dishwasher, gas cooking and refrigerator. Master bedrooms with 2 additional bedrooms on main level and 2 oversized bedrooms and 1 full bath in lower level. Level usable and private lot backing to woods for privacy. Lots of square footage, very open and bright and ready for immediate occupancy. Pets considered on individual basis.