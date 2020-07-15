All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated February 1 2020 at 11:38 AM

1370 Chalet Circle

1370 Chalet Circle · (404) 226-3735
Location

1370 Chalet Circle, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Awesome home located in quiet culdesac in awesome neighborhood. Brand new carpet, and linoleum installed 10/22, Fresh paint throughout. Vaulted Greatroom with beautiful stone firepace, huge kitchen with eat-in area, brand new dishwasher, gas cooking and refrigerator. Master bedrooms with 2 additional bedrooms on main level and 2 oversized bedrooms and 1 full bath in lower level. Level usable and private lot backing to woods for privacy. Lots of square footage, very open and bright and ready for immediate occupancy. Pets considered on individual basis.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 Chalet Circle have any available units?
1370 Chalet Circle has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1370 Chalet Circle have?
Some of 1370 Chalet Circle's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1370 Chalet Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1370 Chalet Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 Chalet Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1370 Chalet Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1370 Chalet Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1370 Chalet Circle offers parking.
Does 1370 Chalet Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 Chalet Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 Chalet Circle have a pool?
No, 1370 Chalet Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1370 Chalet Circle have accessible units?
No, 1370 Chalet Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 Chalet Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1370 Chalet Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 Chalet Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 Chalet Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
