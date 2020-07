Amenities

Property Amenities parking playground pool garage guest suite tennis court

Newer home in a great community featuring state of art amenities, swimming pool, playground and tennis court. Lawn care is included in the rent. 5 bedrooms with one guest suite on main level. Great floor plan. Easy access to 316. Dacula school clusters. MINIMUM REQUIREMENT: NET INCOME AT LEAST 3X OF RENT, NO EVICTION or BANKRUPTCY. CREDIT 600+.