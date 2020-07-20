1341 Sugarwood Ln

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home. EVERYTHING IS NEW! New windows, roof, high efficiency HVAC, stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, bathroom vanities, toilets and more! Freshly painted and ready for you to call home. Located in quiet neighborhood with mature trees, close to restaurants, grocery stores and I85. 3 nice size bedrooms, spacious living room with stone fireplace, 1 car garage and private wooded backyard. Apply today and be the first to enjoy all these new updates!