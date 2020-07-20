All apartments in Gwinnett County
1341 Sugarwood Ln
Last updated April 4 2019 at 5:34 AM

1341 Sugarwood Ln

1341 Sugarwood Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1341 Sugarwood Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated energy efficient 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch home. EVERYTHING IS NEW! New windows, roof, high efficiency HVAC, stainless steel appliances, kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, bathroom vanities, toilets and more! Freshly painted and ready for you to call home. Located in quiet neighborhood with mature trees, close to restaurants, grocery stores and I85. 3 nice size bedrooms, spacious living room with stone fireplace, 1 car garage and private wooded backyard. Apply today and be the first to enjoy all these new updates!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1341 Sugarwood Ln have any available units?
1341 Sugarwood Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1341 Sugarwood Ln have?
Some of 1341 Sugarwood Ln's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1341 Sugarwood Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1341 Sugarwood Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1341 Sugarwood Ln pet-friendly?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1341 Sugarwood Ln offers parking.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Ln have a pool?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Ln have accessible units?
No, 1341 Sugarwood Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1341 Sugarwood Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1341 Sugarwood Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1341 Sugarwood Ln has units with air conditioning.
