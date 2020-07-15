All apartments in Gwinnett County
1254 Redemption Drive
1254 Redemption Drive

1254 Redemption Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1254 Redemption Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

patio / balcony
pool
accessible
range
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Gorgeous French Provincial home on 4.33 private acres. Custom built with every detail. High vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and designer moulding and trim throughout. Numerous built-ins. Large master on the main. Backyard resort pool is gunite and recently retiled. The Alcovy River/Creek is behind the house on the property line! Enjoy outdoor living at its best with a screened porch with wood siding and deck above the pool. Amazing sunrise and sunset based on house position. Basement area is perfect for entertaining with a full bar, second level deck, and a perfect in-law suite with handicap accessible shower in full bath. Kitchen fully equipped for the gourmet cook. Double ovens and enviable Viking Range with six burners. Butler?s pantry. Enormous walk-in pantry. Unfinished section of basement great for storage or a workshop. Screen TV, projector, and seating in movie room will remain if wanted. The views of the woods and creek from the backyard oasis are amazing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1254 Redemption Drive have any available units?
1254 Redemption Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1254 Redemption Drive have?
Some of 1254 Redemption Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pool, and accessible. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1254 Redemption Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1254 Redemption Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1254 Redemption Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1254 Redemption Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1254 Redemption Drive offer parking?
No, 1254 Redemption Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1254 Redemption Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1254 Redemption Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1254 Redemption Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1254 Redemption Drive has a pool.
Does 1254 Redemption Drive have accessible units?
Yes, 1254 Redemption Drive has accessible units.
Does 1254 Redemption Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1254 Redemption Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1254 Redemption Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1254 Redemption Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
