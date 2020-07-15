1254 Redemption Drive

Amenities
Gorgeous French Provincial home on 4.33 private acres. Custom built with every detail. High vaulted ceilings with exposed beams and designer moulding and trim throughout. Numerous built-ins. Large master on the main. Backyard resort pool is gunite and recently retiled. The Alcovy River/Creek is behind the house on the property line! Enjoy outdoor living at its best with a screened porch with wood siding and deck above the pool. Amazing sunrise and sunset based on house position. Basement area is perfect for entertaining with a full bar, second level deck, and a perfect in-law suite with handicap accessible shower in full bath. Kitchen fully equipped for the gourmet cook. Double ovens and enviable Viking Range with six burners. Butler?s pantry. Enormous walk-in pantry. Unfinished section of basement great for storage or a workshop. Screen TV, projector, and seating in movie room will remain if wanted. The views of the woods and creek from the backyard oasis are amazing!