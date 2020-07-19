1244 Amanda Jill Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open space, huge island and walk-in pantry.Living room with fireplace, dining room and eat in kitchen. Also comes with washer and dryer and storage space. 5 spacious upstaris bedrooms with 2 1/2baths. Including, oversized master bebroom with walk-in closest and sitting area. This home has a nice sitting area on the front porch, 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. If this is the home for you and your family call Shajuanna Favors @ 678-791-3907