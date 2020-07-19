All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1244 Amanda Jill Court

1244 Amanda Jill Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1244 Amanda Jill Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Luxurious home with open floor plan! High end kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, open space, huge island and walk-in pantry.Living room with fireplace, dining room and eat in kitchen. Also comes with washer and dryer and storage space. 5 spacious upstaris bedrooms with 2 1/2baths. Including, oversized master bebroom with walk-in closest and sitting area. This home has a nice sitting area on the front porch, 2 car garage and fenced in backyard. If this is the home for you and your family call Shajuanna Favors @ 678-791-3907

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1244 Amanda Jill Court have any available units?
1244 Amanda Jill Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1244 Amanda Jill Court have?
Some of 1244 Amanda Jill Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1244 Amanda Jill Court currently offering any rent specials?
1244 Amanda Jill Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1244 Amanda Jill Court pet-friendly?
No, 1244 Amanda Jill Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1244 Amanda Jill Court offer parking?
Yes, 1244 Amanda Jill Court offers parking.
Does 1244 Amanda Jill Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1244 Amanda Jill Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1244 Amanda Jill Court have a pool?
No, 1244 Amanda Jill Court does not have a pool.
Does 1244 Amanda Jill Court have accessible units?
No, 1244 Amanda Jill Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1244 Amanda Jill Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 1244 Amanda Jill Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1244 Amanda Jill Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1244 Amanda Jill Court does not have units with air conditioning.
