1239 Flagstone Way

AVAILABLE NOW !! MOVE IN SPECIAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $200 off first months rent if moved in by Mar 1st!!



4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - Screened in Porch with ceiling fans, Fenced in Back Yard, with Extra Storage Shed. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Huge Living Room with Vaulted ceilings!! Larger Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling and private spacious Bathroom. Separate laundry room with storage racks. This is a MUST SEE!!

Convenient Access to I-85, Located off of Beaver Ruin Rd.



This Home is NOT available for Section 8!



No Pets Allowed



