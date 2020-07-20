All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1239 Flagstone Way

1239 Flagstone Way · No Longer Available
Location

1239 Flagstone Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
AVAILABLE NOW !! MOVE IN SPECIAL - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! $200 off first months rent if moved in by Mar 1st!!

4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath - Screened in Porch with ceiling fans, Fenced in Back Yard, with Extra Storage Shed. Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, Granite Counter-tops, Huge Living Room with Vaulted ceilings!! Larger Master Bedroom with vaulted ceiling and private spacious Bathroom. Separate laundry room with storage racks. This is a MUST SEE!!
Convenient Access to I-85, Located off of Beaver Ruin Rd.

This Home is NOT available for Section 8!

For More Information or to fill out an application please visit our website www.bravorealtyga.com

Text to View 470.364.2134

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4489833)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1239 Flagstone Way have any available units?
1239 Flagstone Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1239 Flagstone Way have?
Some of 1239 Flagstone Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1239 Flagstone Way currently offering any rent specials?
1239 Flagstone Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1239 Flagstone Way pet-friendly?
No, 1239 Flagstone Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1239 Flagstone Way offer parking?
No, 1239 Flagstone Way does not offer parking.
Does 1239 Flagstone Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1239 Flagstone Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1239 Flagstone Way have a pool?
No, 1239 Flagstone Way does not have a pool.
Does 1239 Flagstone Way have accessible units?
No, 1239 Flagstone Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1239 Flagstone Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1239 Flagstone Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1239 Flagstone Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1239 Flagstone Way does not have units with air conditioning.
