Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

This home is a 10! Amazing kitchen with island, granite and tile back splash! Beautiful new laminate floors! Large bedrooms, and a finished basement that WOWS! Would be perfect for a teen or in-law suite with its bedroom, full bath, wet bar and cool movie room! Don't miss the 2 decks, which back up to wooded privacy in this cul-de-sac lot. Upgrades throughout and meticulously maintained