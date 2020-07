Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace bbq/grill

Beautiful 3 BR/4 BA- 3 story upscale townhome in gated community near shopping, restaurants & park. Kitchen has lots of storage with pantry, island and eating area. Deck is off the back for grilling. 3rd floor has a Huge Master with large Master bath & Walk-in closet and another large guest room and private bath. Laundry up in hallway. There is a Flex room or 3rd bedroom on the first floor with private bath. Garage entrance on 1st floor. Great neighborhood.