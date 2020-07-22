All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1185 Cedar Brook Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1185 Cedar Brook Dr
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

1185 Cedar Brook Dr

1185 Cedar Brook Drive Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1185 Cedar Brook Drive Northeast, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful Home In Mountain View HS!!! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Home in Mountain View HS!!! Completely Updated. Gorgeous New Flooring throughout. Windows in Every room Providing lots of Natural Light. Eat in Kitchen with New Appliances. Carpets in Bedrooms. Large Master on Upper with Garden tub and Separate Shower. 2 Spacious Bedrooms on lower level. Laundry on lower level. Deck off the kitchen on Upper Level. Fenced in Backyard. Gwinnett County. Mountain View HS, Dyer ES, Twin Rivers MS

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3858414)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr have any available units?
1185 Cedar Brook Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr have?
Some of 1185 Cedar Brook Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1185 Cedar Brook Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1185 Cedar Brook Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1185 Cedar Brook Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1185 Cedar Brook Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr offer parking?
No, 1185 Cedar Brook Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1185 Cedar Brook Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr have a pool?
No, 1185 Cedar Brook Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr have accessible units?
No, 1185 Cedar Brook Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1185 Cedar Brook Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1185 Cedar Brook Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1185 Cedar Brook Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

2800 AT SWEETWATER
2800 Herrington Woods Ct
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
The Columns at Peachtree Corners
3400 Peachtree Corners Cir
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Vida Apartments by ARIUM
1355 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30084
Villas at Loganville
2935 Rosebud Rd SW
Loganville, GA 30052
Preserve at Mill Creek
1400 Mall of Georgia Blvd
Buford, GA 30519
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Provenza Old Peachtree
1460 Distribution Dr
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park on Sweetwater
3400 Sweetwater Rd
Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College