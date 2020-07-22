1185 Cedar Brook Dr

Amenities

Beautiful Home In Mountain View HS!!! - Beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Bi-Level Home in Mountain View HS!!! Completely Updated. Gorgeous New Flooring throughout. Windows in Every room Providing lots of Natural Light. Eat in Kitchen with New Appliances. Carpets in Bedrooms. Large Master on Upper with Garden tub and Separate Shower. 2 Spacious Bedrooms on lower level. Laundry on lower level. Deck off the kitchen on Upper Level. Fenced in Backyard. Gwinnett County. Mountain View HS, Dyer ES, Twin Rivers MS



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3858414)