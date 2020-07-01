1135 Campbell Ridge Lane

Amenities
Gorgeous home with 5 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms 1 BR and full bathroom on main floor. When you enter, you are greeted by attractive faux hardwood flooring, large open floor-plan between Kitchen & Family Room. Family room has great ceilings and fireplace. The well-appointed kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, working kitchen island, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, double sink, & large pantry. Separate Dining Room. The second floor boasts large master bedroom, w/ trey ceiling & fan, and Bonus/media room. The master bathroom has luxurious garden tub, walk-in shower. Also, 2-car garage.
