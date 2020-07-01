All apartments in Gwinnett County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1135 Campbell Ridge Lane

1135 Campbell Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1135 Campbell Ridge Ln, Gwinnett County, GA 30045

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
media room
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Gorgeous home with 5 Bedrooms & 2.5 Bathrooms 1 BR and full bathroom on main floor. When you enter, you are greeted by attractive faux hardwood flooring, large open floor-plan between Kitchen & Family Room. Family room has great ceilings and fireplace. The well-appointed kitchen features gorgeous granite countertops, working kitchen island, lots of cabinet space, stainless steel appliances, double sink, & large pantry. Separate Dining Room. The second floor boasts large master bedroom, w/ trey ceiling & fan, and Bonus/media room. The master bathroom has luxurious garden tub, walk-in shower. Also, 2-car garage.

Schedule a self tour and apply at www.Goalproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane have any available units?
1135 Campbell Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1135 Campbell Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane is pet friendly.
Does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane have a pool?
No, 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 1135 Campbell Ridge Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
