All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1125 Harvest Brook Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1125 Harvest Brook Way
Last updated January 25 2020 at 12:22 PM

1125 Harvest Brook Way

1125 Harvest Brook Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

1125 Harvest Brook Way, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY NOW 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Lawrenceville!!! - We have a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the Lawrenceville area available now,spacious living room with fire place and a lot of natural light , breakfast bar, kitchen pantry,stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Master bedroom has walk in closets, and a master bath separate tub and shower with dual sinks.The master's bedrooms is on the main floor.Large and privacy yard.Two car garage, and it's located in a great area close to various restaurants!! . It has hardwood flooring throughout the property.. This property is close to the schools. And Shopping centers.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5424869)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1125 Harvest Brook Way have any available units?
1125 Harvest Brook Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1125 Harvest Brook Way have?
Some of 1125 Harvest Brook Way's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1125 Harvest Brook Way currently offering any rent specials?
1125 Harvest Brook Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1125 Harvest Brook Way pet-friendly?
No, 1125 Harvest Brook Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1125 Harvest Brook Way offer parking?
Yes, 1125 Harvest Brook Way offers parking.
Does 1125 Harvest Brook Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1125 Harvest Brook Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1125 Harvest Brook Way have a pool?
No, 1125 Harvest Brook Way does not have a pool.
Does 1125 Harvest Brook Way have accessible units?
No, 1125 Harvest Brook Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1125 Harvest Brook Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1125 Harvest Brook Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1125 Harvest Brook Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 1125 Harvest Brook Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Grove at Stonebrook
1405 Beaver Ruin Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Arbor Mill
1850 Graves Rd
Norcross, GA 30093
Sugarloaf Summit
1887 Duluth Hwy
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
The Views at Coolray Field
755 Braves Ave
Lawrenceville, GA 30043
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Cortland Peachtree Corners
510 Guthridge Court Northwest
Peachtree Corners, GA 30092
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
Overlook at Gwinnett Stadium
1600 Overlook Park Ln
Lawrenceville, GA 30043

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Apartments
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College