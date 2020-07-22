1125 Harvest Brook Way

Amenities
READY NOW 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in Lawrenceville!!! - We have a 4 bedroom 2.5 bath in the Lawrenceville area available now,spacious living room with fire place and a lot of natural light , breakfast bar, kitchen pantry,stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, Master bedroom has walk in closets, and a master bath separate tub and shower with dual sinks.The master's bedrooms is on the main floor.Large and privacy yard.Two car garage, and it's located in a great area close to various restaurants!! . It has hardwood flooring throughout the property.. This property is close to the schools. And Shopping centers.
No Pets Allowed
