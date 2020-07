Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath single family home for rent. Excellent location, easy access to IS-85 & 1S-285. Right off Jimmy Carter Blvd. Home Features entrance foyer, front porch, separate dinning, spacious kitchen, living room, lots of storage spaces, private backyard, 2 car garage, loft, Jack N Jill Bathroom. Recently painted and well maintained. Hurry because this on won't last in the market. No viewing until March 11, 2019