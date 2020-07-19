1101 Pebble Bend Dr

Amenities
Available 09/01/19 5BD Remodeled Grayson Home for Lease - Property Id: 126499
This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in sought after Grayson schools. This home has new everything with high-end finishes. New paint, carpet, and hardwood floors. Renovated bathrooms. Updated kitchen with island granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances. Bright sunroom, flooded with natural light.
Grayson, Snellville, Willow Wind, Loganville, Lawrenceville, Windsor
*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
