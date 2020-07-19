All apartments in Gwinnett County
1101 Pebble Bend Dr
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:28 AM

1101 Pebble Bend Dr

1101 Pebble Bend Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1101 Pebble Bend Drive, Gwinnett County, GA 30017

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 09/01/19 5BD Remodeled Grayson Home for Lease - Property Id: 126499

Reply to this ad or text the cities you want to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in sought after Grayson schools. This home has new everything with high-end finishes. New paint, carpet, and hardwood floors. Renovated bathrooms. Updated kitchen with island granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances. Bright sunroom, flooded with natural light.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

Grayson, Snellville, Willow Wind, Loganville, Lawrenceville, Windsor

*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Redfin Corp
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/126499
Property Id 126499

(RLNE4930659)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr have any available units?
1101 Pebble Bend Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr have?
Some of 1101 Pebble Bend Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1101 Pebble Bend Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1101 Pebble Bend Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1101 Pebble Bend Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1101 Pebble Bend Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr offer parking?
No, 1101 Pebble Bend Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1101 Pebble Bend Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr have a pool?
No, 1101 Pebble Bend Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr have accessible units?
No, 1101 Pebble Bend Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1101 Pebble Bend Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 1101 Pebble Bend Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1101 Pebble Bend Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
