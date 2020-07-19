1101 Pebble Bend Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 09/01/19 5BD Remodeled Grayson Home for Lease - Property Id: 126499



This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom in sought after Grayson schools. This home has new everything with high-end finishes. New paint, carpet, and hardwood floors. Renovated bathrooms. Updated kitchen with island granite counter tops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances. Bright sunroom, flooded with natural light.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



Grayson, Snellville, Willow Wind, Loganville, Lawrenceville, Windsor



*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you

** Broker reciprocity thanks to Redfin Corp

Property Id 126499



