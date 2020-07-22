All apartments in Gwinnett County
1095 Norwalk Trce

1095 Norwalk Trace · No Longer Available
Location

1095 Norwalk Trace, Gwinnett County, GA 30043

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e25d1fa03c ----
**Note: We have an approved applicant for this home. We can continue to take applications in case this one doesn\'t complete the leasing. All application fees are nonrefundable, but the can be applied towards another of our homes within 90 days of the application date. **
3 Bed/2.5 Bath with huge Bonus room (easily could be used as a 4th bedroom) for Rent. Updated with granite countertops and hardwood floors, fenced back yard. Close to downtown Lawrenceville with easy access to everything...Shopping malls, grocery shopping, I-85, parks, golf, GA Gwinnett College, you name it. Pets welcome (extra deposit and fees apply). No smoking allowed in this unit.

2 Car Garage
Breakfast Area
Disposal
Granite Countertops
Large Bonus Room
Pets Allowed
Range/Oven
Stainless Appliances
Washer/Dryer In Unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1095 Norwalk Trce have any available units?
1095 Norwalk Trce doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1095 Norwalk Trce have?
Some of 1095 Norwalk Trce's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1095 Norwalk Trce currently offering any rent specials?
1095 Norwalk Trce is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1095 Norwalk Trce pet-friendly?
Yes, 1095 Norwalk Trce is pet friendly.
Does 1095 Norwalk Trce offer parking?
Yes, 1095 Norwalk Trce offers parking.
Does 1095 Norwalk Trce have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1095 Norwalk Trce offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1095 Norwalk Trce have a pool?
No, 1095 Norwalk Trce does not have a pool.
Does 1095 Norwalk Trce have accessible units?
No, 1095 Norwalk Trce does not have accessible units.
Does 1095 Norwalk Trce have units with dishwashers?
No, 1095 Norwalk Trce does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1095 Norwalk Trce have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1095 Norwalk Trce has units with air conditioning.
