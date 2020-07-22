1095 Norwalk Trce

Amenities

**Note: We have an approved applicant for this home. We can continue to take applications in case this one doesn\'t complete the leasing. All application fees are nonrefundable, but the can be applied towards another of our homes within 90 days of the application date. **

3 Bed/2.5 Bath with huge Bonus room (easily could be used as a 4th bedroom) for Rent. Updated with granite countertops and hardwood floors, fenced back yard. Close to downtown Lawrenceville with easy access to everything...Shopping malls, grocery shopping, I-85, parks, golf, GA Gwinnett College, you name it. Pets welcome (extra deposit and fees apply). No smoking allowed in this unit.



