Gwinnett County, GA
1014 Brockdell
Last updated September 2 2019 at 7:42 PM

1014 Brockdell

1014 Brockdell Court · No Longer Available
Location

1014 Brockdell Court, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This large completely renovated 4 Bd 2.5 BA includes granite counter-tops, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace, large bedrooms upstairs, a full-sized deck for entertaining, and much more! The main floor includes a separate living and dining room, a family room and a half bath. There is a spacious two-car garage & huge fenced backyard. This home is a rare find! Look & Lease!! *This property has a completely separate basement apartment which is NOT included. Tenants share the basement laundry room only however the apartment is separate from the laundry.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Brockdell have any available units?
1014 Brockdell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gwinnett County, GA.
What amenities does 1014 Brockdell have?
Some of 1014 Brockdell's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Brockdell currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Brockdell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Brockdell pet-friendly?
No, 1014 Brockdell is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gwinnett County.
Does 1014 Brockdell offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Brockdell offers parking.
Does 1014 Brockdell have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1014 Brockdell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Brockdell have a pool?
No, 1014 Brockdell does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Brockdell have accessible units?
No, 1014 Brockdell does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Brockdell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Brockdell has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Brockdell have units with air conditioning?
No, 1014 Brockdell does not have units with air conditioning.
