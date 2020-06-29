All apartments in Gwinnett County
Find more places like 1000 Jeanette Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gwinnett County, GA
/
1000 Jeanette Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:24 AM

1000 Jeanette Ln

1000 Jeanette Lane · (404) 290-9215
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1000 Jeanette Lane, Gwinnett County, GA 30093

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1000 Jeanette Lane · Avail. now

$1,450

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
internet access
NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! NO APPLICATION FEE! Be sure to ask about "$100 Good Tenant Incentive Credit" This conveniently located townhouse is in a quiet neighborhood near Beaver Ruin Road minutes from Hwy 85 and Hwy 29. This spacious home has washer/dryer connections, a working brick fireplace, central air & heat, parking for 2 vehicles and a nice yard. The owner/landlord is Theresa R. Pulliam, a Georgia licensed Associate Broker (license #265612) with Virtual Properties Plus Realty (Firm # H-45477). The rent for a 1 year lease term is only $1450/month (electronic rent payment required) which includes all maintenance/repairs, monitored security system, trash pickup and lawn care. Call now 404-290-9215 because this property won't last! Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE141068)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1000 Jeanette Ln have any available units?
1000 Jeanette Ln has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1000 Jeanette Ln have?
Some of 1000 Jeanette Ln's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1000 Jeanette Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1000 Jeanette Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1000 Jeanette Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1000 Jeanette Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1000 Jeanette Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1000 Jeanette Ln offers parking.
Does 1000 Jeanette Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1000 Jeanette Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1000 Jeanette Ln have a pool?
No, 1000 Jeanette Ln does not have a pool.
Does 1000 Jeanette Ln have accessible units?
No, 1000 Jeanette Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1000 Jeanette Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1000 Jeanette Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 1000 Jeanette Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1000 Jeanette Ln has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1000 Jeanette Ln?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Alta Sugarloaf
1399 Herrington Road
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy
Tucker, GA 30084
Reflections on Sweetwater
3405 Sweetwater Rd NW
Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Siena Suwanee Town Center
400 Buford Hwy
Suwanee, GA 30024
Park Trace Apartments
3450 Jones Mill Rd
Norcross, GA 30092
Heights Old Peachtree
1045 Old Peachtree Road Northwest
Gwinnett County, GA 30024
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd
Norcross, GA 30093
The Fields Peachtree Corners
6520 Hillandale Dr
Norcross, GA 30092

Similar Pages

Gwinnett County Pet Friendly Places
Gwinnett County Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GASnellville, GALoganville, GABuford, GASugar Hill, GAMilton, GA
Braselton, GAFlowery Branch, GASuwanee, GADoraville, GANorth Decatur, GAClarkston, GAChamblee, GAScottdale, GALilburn, GABelvedere Park, GAAvondale Estates, GATucker, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity