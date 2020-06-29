1000 Jeanette Ln

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

NO SECURITY DEPOSIT! NO APPLICATION FEE! Be sure to ask about "$100 Good Tenant Incentive Credit" This conveniently located townhouse is in a quiet neighborhood near Beaver Ruin Road minutes from Hwy 85 and Hwy 29. This spacious home has washer/dryer connections, a working brick fireplace, central air & heat, parking for 2 vehicles and a nice yard. The owner/landlord is Theresa R. Pulliam, a Georgia licensed Associate Broker (license #265612) with Virtual Properties Plus Realty (Firm # H-45477). The rent for a 1 year lease term is only $1450/month (electronic rent payment required) which includes all maintenance/repairs, monitored security system, trash pickup and lawn care. Call now 404-290-9215 because this property won't last! Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE141068)