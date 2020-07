Summit Place at Limestone

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated garbage disposal granite counters ice maker walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible car wash area clubhouse dog park gym on-site laundry parking pool garage media room cats allowed 24hr maintenance e-payments

Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds. Enjoy the many community amenities including: resort-style swimming pool with sun deck, clubhouse with resident clubroom, fitness center, theater room, dog park, walking trail, garages and on-site car wash. Summit Place is a pet friendly community.