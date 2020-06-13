Apartment List
/
GA
/
gainesville
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:41 AM

38 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
$
28 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
$
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:07am
3 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,093
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
1 Unit Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Enota Avenue
1489 Enota Avenue Northeast, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
120 North Ave
120 North Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1369 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of the city. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, sunroom and nice patio. Just off Green Street, close to Brenau, Northeast GA Medical Center, Downtown Gainesville and shopping. No pets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
300 Forrest Ave
300 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
497 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Updated Studio Apartment in the heart of Gainesville.

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3426 Hope Road
3426 Hope Road, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1692 sqft
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
258 Forrest Ave
258 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
254 Forrest Ave
254 Forrest Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1200 sqft
New construction community located in the heart of Gainesville. Within walking distance of downtown Gainesville and surrounding parks. A must see.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1000 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive terrace level rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:16am
1 Unit Available
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road
3730 Old Flowery Branch Road, Oakwood, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1024 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6733653 to view more pictures of this property. 2 Bedroom 1/1.

1 of 16

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2583 Parker Trail
2583 Parker Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2100 sqft
Great lake home with year round lake view in prestigious established neighbourhood w. Single slip dock just steps away from the house. two large deck and screened porch. also feature a hot tub overlooking the lake.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3327 Marina View Way
3327 Marina View Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2724 sqft
3327 Marina View Way Available 07/10/20 Fabulous custom home in sought after Harbour Point! - Fabulous custom home in sought after Harbour Point! Home is designed to take advantage of lake views from almost every room, whether from the master

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5085 Young Road
5085 Young Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
Remodeled and updated 3/2 mobile home with a permanent foundation on a beautiful 2.10 acres.

1 of 42

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3638 Lodgehaven Drive
3638 Lodgehaven Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Enjoy your time on the lake in this immaculate well maintained lake chalet while you protect your floating assest in the large double slip, covered, party deck dock in deep water. Don't miss this fabulous opportunity.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2604 sqft
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
7384 Odyssey Ct
7384 Oydssey Court, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
960 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath modular home. Located on large lot, and has 2 decks. New Cabinets in the kitchen and has been repainted. Call for Appointment!

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5342 Legends Dr
5342 Legends Drive, Braselton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
5185 sqft
Magnificent home on golf course location within the Legends at Chateau Elan Resort gated community, many updated features in this recently remodeled all brick home. New AC units, fenced backyard on course with wooded area.
City Guide for Gainesville, GA

A quiet, semi-rural little city situated a stone’s throw from Lake Lanier in the foothills of the mighty Blue Ridge Mountains, Gainesville plays host to some of the Peach State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent.

Apartments and townhouses in Gainesville come in all shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way up to spacious (1000-plus square foot), multi-BR rentals for the whole family. Waiting lists, fortunately, are pretty much nonexistent in Gainesville, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re completely sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Once you’ve secured a place, get ready to stash away some serious greenbacks, because rentals in Gainesville are about as inexpensive as they come. Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom rentals start in the $500 range, while even the most luxurious townhomes and houses for rent rarely cost more than $900. In other words, even budget-minded renters can live like high rollers in this charming little Southern gem of a city.

While they won’t cost you an arm and a leg by any means (or a finger and a toe, for that matter), rentals in Gainesville tend to come equipped with dynamite amenities anyway. In fact, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in the city feature patios, balconies, modern interiors, on-site laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Remember to arm yourself with the apartment scoring essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Gainesville: two forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous digs. If you have a renting track record filled with pockmarks and evictions, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for an apartment in Gainesville.

Gainesville does sit in the heart of Tornado Alley, so you might want to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy (which won’t cost more than $20 a month) that covers your precious belongings in case they’re stolen, burnt to a crisp, flooded out, or carried away in a mighty gust of wind into Tennessee one day. Just a suggestion.

Whether you’re targeting a rental in the rejuvenated downtown district, Sunset Heights, Spring View Acres, or any other neighborhood in Gainesville,be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance to make sure it’s right for you before deciding to call the city home.

Want to get out and have some fun in Gainesville? The city is home to a smorgasbord of parks, trails, wide open spaces, scenic views, art and history museums, eateries, corner bars, and eclectic shopping destinations. Plus, with Atlanta only about an hour away and Lake Lanier practically sitting in your backyard, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in the “Queen City of the Mountains!”

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away and welcome to Gainesville! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Gainesville, GA

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Gainesville renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Gainesville 2 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGainesville 3 BedroomsGainesville Apartments with Balcony
Gainesville Apartments with GarageGainesville Apartments with GymGainesville Apartments with Hardwood FloorsGainesville Apartments with Parking
Gainesville Apartments with PoolGainesville Cheap PlacesGainesville Dog Friendly ApartmentsGainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GA
Duluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GATucker, GA
Conyers, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Brenau UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University