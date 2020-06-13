Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

48 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
36 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
Last updated June 13 at 12:41am
28 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Enota Avenue
1489 Enota Avenue Northeast, Gainesville, GA
4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3426 Hope Road
3426 Hope Road, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1692 sqft
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.

Last updated February 7 at 06:10pm
1 Unit Available
2630 Waters Edge Drive
2630 Waters Edge Drive, Gainesville, GA
A full background check is required. No PET allowed. Move-in within 30 days of application is preferred. Please go to Rently's website to register for self-viewing.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
2583 Parker Trail
2583 Parker Trail, Hall County, GA
Great lake home with year round lake view in prestigious established neighbourhood w. Single slip dock just steps away from the house. two large deck and screened porch. also feature a hot tub overlooking the lake.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
Last updated June 12 at 11:01pm
31 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3978 Pine Shore Cir
3978 Pine Shore Circle, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2656 sqft
Beautiful lake house! - Enjoy the private, wooded scenery of this four-sided brick lake home! Newly finished hardwood flooring throughout main level, granite kitchen countertops and subway backsplash, new ceiling fans and lighting throughout home,

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3327 Marina View Way
3327 Marina View Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
2724 sqft
3327 Marina View Way Available 07/10/20 Fabulous custom home in sought after Harbour Point! - Fabulous custom home in sought after Harbour Point! Home is designed to take advantage of lake views from almost every room, whether from the master

Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5085 Young Road
5085 Young Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
Remodeled and updated 3/2 mobile home with a permanent foundation on a beautiful 2.10 acres.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.

Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
3638 Lodgehaven Drive
3638 Lodgehaven Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Enjoy your time on the lake in this immaculate well maintained lake chalet while you protect your floating assest in the large double slip, covered, party deck dock in deep water. Don't miss this fabulous opportunity.

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3444 Dockside Shores
3444 Dockside Shores Drive, Hall County, GA
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in gated lake community. Open floor plan with separate dining room and hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bath with dual vanities and makeup table.
Results within 10 miles of Gainesville

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
3629 Friendship Farm Drive
3629 Friendship Farm Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1712 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
Mulberry Park
1 Unit Available
6562 Silk Tree Pointe
6562 Silk Tree Point, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2210 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
5524 Elderberry Lane
5524 Elderberry Lane, Hall County, GA
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5545 Amber Cove Way
5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1890 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6478 Mossy Oak Lndg
6478 Mossy Oak Landing, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1707 sqft
Beautiful Townhome in Quiet Neighborhood Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.

June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Gainesville Rent Report. Gainesville rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Gainesville rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

Gainesville rents increase sharply over the past month

Gainesville rents have increased 0.6% over the past month, and are up moderately by 2.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Gainesville stand at $859 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,023 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in March. Gainesville's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Gainesville, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Gainesville rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Gainesville, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Gainesville is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Gainesville's median two-bedroom rent of $1,023 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.7% rise in Gainesville.
    • While Gainesville's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Gainesville than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three times the price in Gainesville.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

