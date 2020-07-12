45 Apartments for rent in Gainesville, GA with parking

Apartment List
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gainesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a ... Read Guide >
$

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
$

1 of 35

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
7 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,353
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
$

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
20 Units Available
Summit Place at Limestone
2350 Windward Ln, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,070
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
981 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1173 sqft
We're Open! Private Tours By Appointment Only. Contact Us Today- We Can't Wait To Meet You! Conveniently located in Methuen, less than 1 mile from The Loop, Summit Place offers scenic views and 44-acres of beautifully landscaped grounds.
$

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
$
10 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
$

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
10 Units Available
Century New Holland
100 Foothills Pkwy, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,460
1316 sqft
Homes with 9-foot ceilings, hardwood flooring, wood cabinetry, and granite countertops. Common amenities include a clubhouse, a resort-inspired pool, and on-site laundry. Close to Lakeview Academy and Lake Lanier.
$

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 06:20pm
11 Units Available
Park Hill
1567 Park Hill Dr, Gainesville, GA
Studio
$590
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$670
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$770
835 sqft
Situated in the heart of Gainesville, Georgia, These pet-friendly apartments are minutes from I-985 and Brenau University and just a short drive to Lake Lanier, North Georgia Mountains, and Downtown Gainesville.
$

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
5 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
$

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:25pm
5 Units Available
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This expansive community features on-site boat parking, a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style pool. Inside, residents enjoy beautiful lake views, walk-in closets and fireplaces. Property is secluded by still a short drive to Sherwood Plaza.
$

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Ridge
1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$986
1335 sqft
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1489 Enota Avenue
1489 Enota Avenue Northeast, Gainesville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
4 Bed/3 Bath Ranch-Style Home! | PERFECT LOCATION. - Gainesville city all brick ranch on partially finished basement close to Enota Elementary school.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1481 Bluff Valley Circle
1481 Bluff Valley Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1591 sqft
1481 Bluff Valley Circle Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Gainesville! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st. Hard To Find New Construction Townhomes in Quiet Gated Community. 3 Bedrooms. 2.

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
4143 Pear Haven Lane
4143 Pearhaven Ln, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1656 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Results within 1 mile of Gainesville
$

1 of 14

Last updated May 6 at 06:33pm
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.

1 of 26

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive basement apartment rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
3968 Hidden Hollow Drive
3968 Hidden Hollow Drive, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1182 sqft
For more information, contact Jessica Garner at (770) 853-4717. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6746318 to view more pictures of this property.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:35pm
1 Unit Available
2360 Dawsonville Hwy
2360 Dawsonville Highway, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1884 sqft
Imagine driving down your long, private driveway to your secluded ranch style brick farmhouse, including a 3 stall shed, former chicken house, barn and detached garage. All nestled on 7.24 acres right off of Dawsonville Hwy.
Results within 5 miles of Gainesville
$

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 11:00pm
45 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,079
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,269
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
$

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
9 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5224 Stephens Road
5224 Stephens Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
RECENTLY RENOVATED 3/2 RANCH ON 2/3+ ACRE LOT. GREAT SOUTH HALL LOCATION ON OAKWOOD/FLOWERY BRANCH BORDER.

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
6344 Spring Cove Dr
6344 Spring Cove Dr, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2697 sqft
Large family room opens to the chef's kitchen w/ 42" cabinets, granite counter tops, & SS appliances. Backyard oasis includes covered patio w/ fireplace & entertainment hook ups.

1 of 21

Last updated July 12 at 09:31pm
1 Unit Available
5085 Young Road
5085 Young Road, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1216 sqft
Remodeled and updated 3/2 mobile home with a permanent foundation on a beautiful 2.10 acres.

1 of 40

Last updated March 23 at 06:37pm
1 Unit Available
3444 Dockside Shores
3444 Dockside Shores Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2721 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in gated lake community. Open floor plan with separate dining room and hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bath with dual vanities and makeup table.

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
2682 Highland Park Drive
2682 Highland Park Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
City Guide for Gainesville, GA

A quiet, semi-rural little city situated a stone’s throw from Lake Lanier in the foothills of the mighty Blue Ridge Mountains, Gainesville plays host to some of the Peach State’s most attractive and affordable apartments for rent.

Apartments and townhouses in Gainesville come in all shapes and sizes, from basic studio apartments for one all the way up to spacious (1000-plus square foot), multi-BR rentals for the whole family. Waiting lists, fortunately, are pretty much nonexistent in Gainesville, and move-in specials pop up frequently, so don’t rush into a leasing deal until you’re completely sure you’ve found the perfect place.

Once you’ve secured a place, get ready to stash away some serious greenbacks, because rentals in Gainesville are about as inexpensive as they come. Basic studio apartments and one-bedroom rentals start in the $500 range, while even the most luxurious townhomes and houses for rent rarely cost more than $900. In other words, even budget-minded renters can live like high rollers in this charming little Southern gem of a city.

While they won’t cost you an arm and a leg by any means (or a finger and a toe, for that matter), rentals in Gainesville tend to come equipped with dynamite amenities anyway. In fact, even some of the most modestly priced rentals in the city feature patios, balconies, modern interiors, on-site laundry facilities, swimming pools, gyms, clubhouses, covered parking, free Wi-Fi, and tons of other cool bells and whistles.

Remember to arm yourself with the apartment scoring essentials when you’re ready to submit a leasing app in Gainesville: two forms of I.D., proof of income, bank account info, and a list of previous digs. If you have a renting track record filled with pockmarks and evictions, you’ll need a reputable cosigner to seal the deal for an apartment in Gainesville.

Gainesville does sit in the heart of Tornado Alley, so you might want to invest in a basic renter’s insurance policy (which won’t cost more than $20 a month) that covers your precious belongings in case they’re stolen, burnt to a crisp, flooded out, or carried away in a mighty gust of wind into Tennessee one day. Just a suggestion.

Whether you’re targeting a rental in the rejuvenated downtown district, Sunset Heights, Spring View Acres, or any other neighborhood in Gainesville,be sure to visit a neighborhood in advance to make sure it’s right for you before deciding to call the city home.

Want to get out and have some fun in Gainesville? The city is home to a smorgasbord of parks, trails, wide open spaces, scenic views, art and history museums, eateries, corner bars, and eclectic shopping destinations. Plus, with Atlanta only about an hour away and Lake Lanier practically sitting in your backyard, you’ll never run out of things to do while living the good life in the “Queen City of the Mountains!”

So what’s the delay? Start clicking away and welcome to Gainesville! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Gainesville, GA

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Gainesville apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

