All apartments in Gainesville
Find more places like 910 Park Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Gainesville, GA
/
910 Park Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:20 AM

910 Park Street

910 Park Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Gainesville
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

910 Park Street, Gainesville, GA 30501

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
fire pit
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Charming 1940's bungalow in Brenau area. - READY FOR MOVE-IN JULY
LOCATION LOCATION LOCATION Charming 1940's bungalow in Brenau area. WALK to Brenau, Gainesville Square, post office, bank, shopping, restaurants. Perfect for student roommates. Original hardwood floors, high ceilings, separate living and dining rooms. One shared bath. Fresh interior paint. Laundry hookup in kitchen. Fridge included. Large fenced back yard with fire pit for relaxed entertaining. Front porch and front yard swing to watch the world go by. Pets negotiable.

(RLNE3953881)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 910 Park Street have any available units?
910 Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Gainesville, GA.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 910 Park Street have?
Some of 910 Park Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 910 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
910 Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 910 Park Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 910 Park Street is pet friendly.
Does 910 Park Street offer parking?
No, 910 Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 910 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 910 Park Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 910 Park Street have a pool?
No, 910 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 910 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 910 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 910 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 910 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr
Gainesville, GA 30504
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr
Gainesville, GA 30504
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct
Gainesville, GA 30504
Towne Creek
700 Washington St
Gainesville, GA 30501
Century New Holland
100 Foothills Pkwy
Gainesville, GA 30501
Edgewater on Lanier
2419 Old Thompson Bridge Rd
Gainesville, GA 30501
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr
Gainesville, GA 30504
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct
Gainesville, GA 30504

Similar Pages

Gainesville 1 BedroomsGainesville 2 Bedrooms
Gainesville Cheap PlacesGainesville Dog Friendly Apartments
Gainesville Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GA
Duluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GATucker, GA
Conyers, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GANorth Druid Hills, GAVinings, GAMilton, GADoraville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Brenau UniversityClark Atlanta University
Georgia State UniversityUniversity of Georgia
Life University