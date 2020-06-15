All apartments in Gainesville
Last updated May 5 2020 at 11:23 PM

3426 Hope Road

3426 Hope Road · (404) 447-8888
Location

3426 Hope Road, Gainesville, GA 30507

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,550

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1692 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.High vaulted ceiling in the great room with a corner fireplace open to the kitchen w. stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar & breakfast area.Split bedroom plan.Master suite has sitting area,separate tub & shower,walk in closet,double vanity.Other good size bedrooms.Extended concrete patio.Convenient location.HOA fee is $41/ month.Application fee $55-$78.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3426 Hope Road have any available units?
3426 Hope Road has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Gainesville, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Gainesville Rent Report.
What amenities does 3426 Hope Road have?
Some of 3426 Hope Road's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3426 Hope Road currently offering any rent specials?
3426 Hope Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3426 Hope Road pet-friendly?
No, 3426 Hope Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Gainesville.
Does 3426 Hope Road offer parking?
Yes, 3426 Hope Road does offer parking.
Does 3426 Hope Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3426 Hope Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3426 Hope Road have a pool?
No, 3426 Hope Road does not have a pool.
Does 3426 Hope Road have accessible units?
No, 3426 Hope Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3426 Hope Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3426 Hope Road does not have units with dishwashers.
