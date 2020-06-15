3426 Hope Road

Amenities
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.High vaulted ceiling in the great room with a corner fireplace open to the kitchen w. stainless steel appliances,breakfast bar & breakfast area.Split bedroom plan.Master suite has sitting area,separate tub & shower,walk in closet,double vanity.Other good size bedrooms.Extended concrete patio.Convenient location.HOA fee is $41/ month.Application fee $55-$78.