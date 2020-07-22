820 Autumn Bluffs

Amenities

pet friendly

cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

- This home is offered EXCLUSIVELY by Brandywine Homes USA.



Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application. Tenant insurance required.



Sorry, no housing vouchers on this property.



We utilize Rently.com to show our properties. Please register with Rently and request a showing. Our agent will call you back promptly with special directions.



Brandywine Homes does not list on Craigslist.



