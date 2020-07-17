All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 7974 Stillmist Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
7974 Stillmist Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:25 AM

7974 Stillmist Drive

7974 Stillmist Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7974 Stillmist Dr, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For a limited time, application fees will be credited back! This home is absolutely gorgeous with loads of architectural deltails like arched entries, coffered ceiling, wainscoting, crown molding, and so much more! In addition to all this, you will also fall in love with the stylish fixtures and all the space that this home has to offer. The eat in kitchen comes fully equipped with an appliance package so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. The upgrades do not stop with the kitchen...they continue into the stylish bathrooms and bedrooms.Home has additional HOA requirement. Please contact us for additional information. We are sure that you will love everything about this home and invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7974 Stillmist Drive have any available units?
7974 Stillmist Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 7974 Stillmist Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7974 Stillmist Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7974 Stillmist Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7974 Stillmist Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7974 Stillmist Drive offer parking?
No, 7974 Stillmist Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7974 Stillmist Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7974 Stillmist Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7974 Stillmist Drive have a pool?
No, 7974 Stillmist Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7974 Stillmist Drive have accessible units?
No, 7974 Stillmist Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7974 Stillmist Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7974 Stillmist Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7974 Stillmist Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 7974 Stillmist Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Wood Bridge Apartments
680 Park Bridge Parkway
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Reserve at Ridgewood
7100 Roswell Rd NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Pointe at Collier Hills
914 Collier Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
1045 on the Park Apartment Homes
1045 Piedmont Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Atlantic House
1163 W Peachtree St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Osprey
980 Howell Mill Road Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Residences at City Center
55 Maple St NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Cortland at the Hill
1160 Johnson Ferry Road NE
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College