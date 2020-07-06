All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

7495 Old Chapel

7495 Old Chapel · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

7495 Old Chapel, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Finally Ready!!! Can you say gorgeous! Newly remodeled!! New paint, kitchen cabinets and flooring!! This Spacious home is loaded with upgrades and amenities. Beautiful flooring with a contemporary look throughout the home. Impress your friends with this one. Close to shopping, hwys, good schools, parks and Atlanta Hartsfield airport. What more could you ask for? Swim Tennis you say, well its got that too!! If you like the convenience of living close to the city but far enough away to feel the peace and quiet of the suburb, then this home is for you!! This one will rent in days, much sought after neighborhood and schools. PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY 9/13/2019.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7495 Old Chapel have any available units?
7495 Old Chapel doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 7495 Old Chapel have?
Some of 7495 Old Chapel's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7495 Old Chapel currently offering any rent specials?
7495 Old Chapel is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7495 Old Chapel pet-friendly?
No, 7495 Old Chapel is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 7495 Old Chapel offer parking?
Yes, 7495 Old Chapel offers parking.
Does 7495 Old Chapel have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7495 Old Chapel does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7495 Old Chapel have a pool?
Yes, 7495 Old Chapel has a pool.
Does 7495 Old Chapel have accessible units?
No, 7495 Old Chapel does not have accessible units.
Does 7495 Old Chapel have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7495 Old Chapel has units with dishwashers.
Does 7495 Old Chapel have units with air conditioning?
No, 7495 Old Chapel does not have units with air conditioning.
