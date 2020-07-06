7495 Old Chapel

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

Finally Ready!!! Can you say gorgeous! Newly remodeled!! New paint, kitchen cabinets and flooring!! This Spacious home is loaded with upgrades and amenities. Beautiful flooring with a contemporary look throughout the home. Impress your friends with this one. Close to shopping, hwys, good schools, parks and Atlanta Hartsfield airport. What more could you ask for? Swim Tennis you say, well its got that too!! If you like the convenience of living close to the city but far enough away to feel the peace and quiet of the suburb, then this home is for you!! This one will rent in days, much sought after neighborhood and schools. PROPERTY WILL BE READY FOR OCCUPANCY 9/13/2019.