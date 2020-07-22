All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated June 28 2019 at 2:49 AM

719 Cherry Branch Cr

719 Cherry Branch Cir · No Longer Available
Location

719 Cherry Branch Cir, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is on the Rently lockbox system. There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. Application fee $40 per adult Pet fee $200 per pet -See Agent For Details

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
fee: 200
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 Cherry Branch Cr have any available units?
719 Cherry Branch Cr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 719 Cherry Branch Cr have?
Some of 719 Cherry Branch Cr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 Cherry Branch Cr currently offering any rent specials?
719 Cherry Branch Cr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 Cherry Branch Cr pet-friendly?
Yes, 719 Cherry Branch Cr is pet friendly.
Does 719 Cherry Branch Cr offer parking?
Yes, 719 Cherry Branch Cr offers parking.
Does 719 Cherry Branch Cr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 719 Cherry Branch Cr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 Cherry Branch Cr have a pool?
No, 719 Cherry Branch Cr does not have a pool.
Does 719 Cherry Branch Cr have accessible units?
No, 719 Cherry Branch Cr does not have accessible units.
Does 719 Cherry Branch Cr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 719 Cherry Branch Cr has units with dishwashers.
Does 719 Cherry Branch Cr have units with air conditioning?
No, 719 Cherry Branch Cr does not have units with air conditioning.
