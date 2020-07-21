All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated April 14 2020 at 8:36 AM

6478 Grey Fox Way

6478 Grey Fox Way · No Longer Available
Location

6478 Grey Fox Way, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

new construction
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
new construction
New Construction Homes For Rent -Fairfield Square Riverdale, Ga 30296
APPLY ONLINE: MCKINLEYREALTY.MANAGEBUILDING.COM

Property Address: 6478 Greyfox Way Riverdale Ga 30296
(4)Bedroom (2.5)Baths
Rent: $1,499.00 **** Deposit: $1,500.00 (with approved credit)

AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN: JAN 2020

We are proud to announce we have homes in Fairfield Square FOR RENT. Fairfield Square is located in west Riverdale Georgia in Fulton County near the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Old National Highway with convenient access to I-85. The community is close to shopping, restaurants, and natural scenery. Fairfield Square offers homes with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This new community gives a selection of 2 well-appointed floorplans with brick front elevations.

SCHOOLS:
Love Nolan Elementary School
Ronald Mcnair Middle School
Creekside High School

Application Criteria
CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 550 OR ABOVE
01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months - Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved
02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved
03.) No outstanding landlord debt within 36 months --
04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --
05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --
06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --
07.) Income must be 3 times the rent or more --
08.) Must pass social security number verification --
09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --
10.) Must pass criminal background check --
11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --
12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)
13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --

FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS
Marilyn: 678-490-1424

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6478 Grey Fox Way have any available units?
6478 Grey Fox Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6478 Grey Fox Way currently offering any rent specials?
6478 Grey Fox Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6478 Grey Fox Way pet-friendly?
No, 6478 Grey Fox Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6478 Grey Fox Way offer parking?
No, 6478 Grey Fox Way does not offer parking.
Does 6478 Grey Fox Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6478 Grey Fox Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6478 Grey Fox Way have a pool?
No, 6478 Grey Fox Way does not have a pool.
Does 6478 Grey Fox Way have accessible units?
No, 6478 Grey Fox Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6478 Grey Fox Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 6478 Grey Fox Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6478 Grey Fox Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6478 Grey Fox Way does not have units with air conditioning.
