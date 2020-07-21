6478 Grey Fox Way

Amenities

new construction

New Construction Homes For Rent -Fairfield Square Riverdale, Ga 30296

Property Address: 6478 Greyfox Way Riverdale Ga 30296

(4)Bedroom (2.5)Baths

Rent: $1,499.00 **** Deposit: $1,500.00 (with approved credit)



AVAILABLE FOR MOVE-IN: JAN 2020



We are proud to announce we have homes in Fairfield Square FOR RENT. Fairfield Square is located in west Riverdale Georgia in Fulton County near the intersection of Flat Shoals Road and Old National Highway with convenient access to I-85. The community is close to shopping, restaurants, and natural scenery. Fairfield Square offers homes with 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. This new community gives a selection of 2 well-appointed floorplans with brick front elevations.



SCHOOLS:

Love Nolan Elementary School

Ronald Mcnair Middle School

Creekside High School



Application Criteria

CREDIT SCORE MUST BE 550 OR ABOVE

01.) No bankruptcies within 36 months - Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved

02.) No open bankruptcies within 84 months -- Note: Chapter 13 will not be approved

03.) No outstanding landlord debt within 36 months --

04.) No foreclosures within 12 months --

05.) No civil judgments within 12 months --

06.) No outstanding tax liens within 24 months --

07.) Income must be 3 times the rent or more --

08.) Must pass social security number verification --

09.) Must not be listed in the sex offender registry --

10.) Must pass criminal background check --

11.) No Evictions filed within 36 months --

12.) No derogatory rental information reported (excluding family Addresses)

13.) At least 36 months of verifiable rental history --



FOR SHOWINGS CONTACT AGENTS

Marilyn: 678-490-1424