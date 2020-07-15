6302 Olmadison Place

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace with beautiful built-in shelves! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with stand-up shower and a bath tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!

For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.