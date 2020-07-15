All apartments in Fulton County
6302 Olmadison Place
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:29 PM

6302 Olmadison Place

6302 Olmadison Place · No Longer Available
Location

6302 Olmadison Place, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
A charming 2 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, home located in established neighborhood is move-in ready! Cozy living room with laminate wood floors and fireplace with beautiful built-in shelves! Galley style kitchen with plenty of cabinet and countertop space with leads to dining area! The master bath has a large vanity with stand-up shower and a bath tub! Don't Miss Out! Schedule your convenient self-showing today!
For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit our Future Resident FAQ page: http://www.streetlanehomes.com/futureresidentsfaq.aspx.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 Olmadison Place have any available units?
6302 Olmadison Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6302 Olmadison Place have?
Some of 6302 Olmadison Place's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 Olmadison Place currently offering any rent specials?
6302 Olmadison Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 Olmadison Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 6302 Olmadison Place is pet friendly.
Does 6302 Olmadison Place offer parking?
No, 6302 Olmadison Place does not offer parking.
Does 6302 Olmadison Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6302 Olmadison Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 Olmadison Place have a pool?
No, 6302 Olmadison Place does not have a pool.
Does 6302 Olmadison Place have accessible units?
No, 6302 Olmadison Place does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 Olmadison Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 6302 Olmadison Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6302 Olmadison Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 6302 Olmadison Place does not have units with air conditioning.
