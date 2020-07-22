6230 Cedar Wood Drive

Amenities

ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT



Like-new IVT flooring is being installed in this gem of a ranch home located at the end of a quiet street in College Park. This 3.2 home has approximately 1238 square feet of one-story living space. Large back yard with storage shed. Close access to I-285 and National Pike adds to the convenience of this home.



This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).



Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.



We do not advertise on Craigslist, letgo or SocialServe. We welcome you to talk with our listing agent directly and beware of rental scams.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.