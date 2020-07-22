All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 6230 Cedar Wood Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
6230 Cedar Wood Drive
Last updated April 15 2020 at 6:34 PM

6230 Cedar Wood Drive

6230 Cedar Wood Drive Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6230 Cedar Wood Drive Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
ONE HALF MONTH FREE RENT

Like-new IVT flooring is being installed in this gem of a ranch home located at the end of a quiet street in College Park. This 3.2 home has approximately 1238 square feet of one-story living space. Large back yard with storage shed. Close access to I-285 and National Pike adds to the convenience of this home.

This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions and limits apply).

Tenant insurance required. Our homes are leased in the current condition.

We do not advertise on Craigslist, letgo or SocialServe. We welcome you to talk with our listing agent directly and beware of rental scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,250, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,250, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6230 Cedar Wood Drive have any available units?
6230 Cedar Wood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 6230 Cedar Wood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6230 Cedar Wood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6230 Cedar Wood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6230 Cedar Wood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6230 Cedar Wood Drive offer parking?
No, 6230 Cedar Wood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6230 Cedar Wood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6230 Cedar Wood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6230 Cedar Wood Drive have a pool?
No, 6230 Cedar Wood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6230 Cedar Wood Drive have accessible units?
No, 6230 Cedar Wood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6230 Cedar Wood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6230 Cedar Wood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6230 Cedar Wood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6230 Cedar Wood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Platform
290 Martin Luther King Jr Drive SE
Atlanta, GA 30312
Smith & Porter
210 Peters Street
Atlanta, GA 30313
2200 Big Creek
2200 Belcourt Pkwy
Roswell, GA 30076
Walton Westside
790 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Biltmore at Midtown
855 W Peachtree St NW
Atlanta, GA 30308
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312
17th Street Lofts
232 19th Street #7306
Atlanta, GA 30363
Entra West End
451 Lee Street Southwest
Atlanta, GA 30310

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College