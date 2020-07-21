All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated August 21 2019 at 10:08 PM

6085 Emerald Pointe Cir

6085 Emerald Pointe Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

6085 Emerald Pointe Circle, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Large, clean home available: 3BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Home has clean paint and carpet. The Master bedroom features trey ceiling with a ceiling fan with a walk-in closet. Kitchen includes an eat-in area. Home also has a separate dining room and living room, a 2 car garage with automatic door opener and remotes. Back yard has a large deck and is fenced. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox powered by Rently.

Rent is $1,100.00/mo. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Must also provide last month's rent up front. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Applications can be submitted on our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.

Built: 1991
Single-Family

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir have any available units?
6085 Emerald Pointe Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir have?
Some of 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir currently offering any rent specials?
6085 Emerald Pointe Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir pet-friendly?
No, 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir offer parking?
Yes, 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir offers parking.
Does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir have a pool?
No, 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir does not have a pool.
Does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir have accessible units?
No, 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6085 Emerald Pointe Cir has units with air conditioning.
