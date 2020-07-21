6085 Emerald Pointe Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Large, clean home available: 3BR/2 BA home is located in quiet neighborhood. Home has clean paint and carpet. The Master bedroom features trey ceiling with a ceiling fan with a walk-in closet. Kitchen includes an eat-in area. Home also has a separate dining room and living room, a 2 car garage with automatic door opener and remotes. Back yard has a large deck and is fenced. Appliances furnished include refrigerator, dishwasher and stove/oven. Available immediately. We have adopted a no-pet policy. View yourself anytime between 8am and 8pm with a lockbox powered by Rently.



Rent is $1,100.00/mo. Security deposit is $1,100.00. Must also provide last month's rent up front. Combined income must be 3 times the rent. Will do a criminal background check, credit check, rental history and verify income. Non-refundable application of $45.00. Applicants must submit copy of driver's license, social security card and last 2 pay stubs or proof of income by fax (678-609-4734) or email (rent@hamptonhomestead.com). Applications can be submitted on our website: www.hamptonhomestead.com.



Built: 1991

Single-Family