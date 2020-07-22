6005 Gwendoline Drive Southwest

Amenities
This delightful home located in Atlanta, GA is now available. It features 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms, with hard floors, high ceilings, upgraded kitchen, fireplace, detailed master bathroom, laundry room with washer/dryer hookup, backyard with mature trees, and much more! Hurry, homes this nice do not last long! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For FAQ's and online application, visit https://www.hudsonhomesmanagement.com/
Move-In Special! Lease before 4/30/2020 and get one month free!
*rental prices and promotions are subject to change at any time
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.