Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Fabulous 4 Bedroom 2 1/2 Bath home with Formal Dining Room, Large Eat in Kitchen open to Family Room with Fireplace, Fenced Backyard, Upstairs front porch and a privacy fenced backyard. No Pets and No Section 8. For information go to www.wrightchoicerealtors.managebuilding.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.