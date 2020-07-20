5739 Jamerson Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly guest suite

This amazing 5-bedroom 4-bath home offers all the living space and upgrades you're looking for, including beautiful hardwood flooring, wainscoting, arched entryways and an abundance of windows for natural lighting. The open floor plan includes a 2-story foyer, a formal living and dining room, and family room with a fireplace and soaring ceilings. It opens to the breakfast area with French door access to a patio in the backyard. The chef's kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space, a gas cooktop, and wall oven, and an extra large center island with shelving and room for dining. A guest suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath complete the floor. The upstairs houses 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths, along with the over-sized master suite with his-and hers walk-in closets. The master bath with a tray ceiling also features his-and-hers vanities, a deluxe garden tub and a large walk-in shower.



