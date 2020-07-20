All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated January 30 2020 at 8:24 PM

5739 Jamerson Drive

5739 Jamerson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5739 Jamerson Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
guest suite
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
guest suite
1 Month free rent applied to first full month rent (must move in by 01/31/20)

This amazing 5-bedroom 4-bath home offers all the living space and upgrades you're looking for, including beautiful hardwood flooring, wainscoting, arched entryways and an abundance of windows for natural lighting. The open floor plan includes a 2-story foyer, a formal living and dining room, and family room with a fireplace and soaring ceilings. It opens to the breakfast area with French door access to a patio in the backyard. The chef's kitchen boasts plenty of cabinet and counter space, a gas cooktop, and wall oven, and an extra large center island with shelving and room for dining. A guest suite with a walk-in closet and en-suite bath complete the floor. The upstairs houses 3 secondary bedrooms and 2 full baths, along with the over-sized master suite with his-and hers walk-in closets. The master bath with a tray ceiling also features his-and-hers vanities, a deluxe garden tub and a large walk-in shower.

Schedule your self guided tour and apply online today at www.GOALproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

