Amenities

patio / balcony

Large 3BR 2BA ranch has a huge eat-in kitchen with appliances, spacious bedrooms and a rear deck overlooking a level wooded backyard. Our homes are going quickly, act fast and apply to make this home yours! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renter insurance required. This property allows self-guided viewing without an appointment.



County:Fulton



Subdivision: The Meadows



Schools:



Elementary: Bethune



Middle: McNair



High: Banneker



