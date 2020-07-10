Rent Calculator
5504 Sable Way
5504 Sable Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
5504 Sable Way, Fulton County, GA 30349
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Looking for location, then stop looking. You just found it! 2br/2.5Ba condo, family room with fireplace, hardwood floors, all appliances. This home is beautiful, move-in ready.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5504 Sable Way have any available units?
5504 Sable Way doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fulton County, GA
.
What amenities does 5504 Sable Way have?
Some of 5504 Sable Way's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 5504 Sable Way currently offering any rent specials?
5504 Sable Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5504 Sable Way pet-friendly?
No, 5504 Sable Way is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Fulton County
.
Does 5504 Sable Way offer parking?
Yes, 5504 Sable Way offers parking.
Does 5504 Sable Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5504 Sable Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5504 Sable Way have a pool?
Yes, 5504 Sable Way has a pool.
Does 5504 Sable Way have accessible units?
No, 5504 Sable Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5504 Sable Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5504 Sable Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 5504 Sable Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 5504 Sable Way does not have units with air conditioning.
