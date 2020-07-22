5050 Lower Elm Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking pool garage

Great Rental only $1150 monthly. $35 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. This home has an amazing floor plan. When you walk in the door you have a hallway leading to the Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and Dining Area. You also have a half bath with pedestal sink, The one car garage is also on the main level with automatic garage door opener already hooked up. The Kitchen has all appliances, plenty of cabinet space and features a Breakfast Bar. Upstairs you will find the laundry room, Open foyer to the lower level and Two Master Suites each with their own full bathrooms and plenty of closet space in both bedrooms. Call us today for our easy application process. Security deposit required in the amount of $1150.00.

