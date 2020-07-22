All apartments in Fulton County
5050 Lower Elm Street

5050 Lower Elm Street · No Longer Available
Location

5050 Lower Elm Street, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Great Rental only $1150 monthly. $35 APPLICATION FEE PER ADULT. This home has an amazing floor plan. When you walk in the door you have a hallway leading to the Spacious Family Room with Fireplace and Dining Area. You also have a half bath with pedestal sink, The one car garage is also on the main level with automatic garage door opener already hooked up. The Kitchen has all appliances, plenty of cabinet space and features a Breakfast Bar. Upstairs you will find the laundry room, Open foyer to the lower level and Two Master Suites each with their own full bathrooms and plenty of closet space in both bedrooms. Call us today for our easy application process. Security deposit required in the amount of $1150.00.
ARE YOU READY TO RENT BUT HELD UP DUE TO CREDIT ISSUES? OUR APPLICATION PROCESS IS QUICK AND EASY! If you have good credit bad credit or no credit call our office to see if you qualify.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5050 Lower Elm Street have any available units?
5050 Lower Elm Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 5050 Lower Elm Street have?
Some of 5050 Lower Elm Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5050 Lower Elm Street currently offering any rent specials?
5050 Lower Elm Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5050 Lower Elm Street pet-friendly?
No, 5050 Lower Elm Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 5050 Lower Elm Street offer parking?
Yes, 5050 Lower Elm Street offers parking.
Does 5050 Lower Elm Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5050 Lower Elm Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5050 Lower Elm Street have a pool?
Yes, 5050 Lower Elm Street has a pool.
Does 5050 Lower Elm Street have accessible units?
No, 5050 Lower Elm Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5050 Lower Elm Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5050 Lower Elm Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 5050 Lower Elm Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5050 Lower Elm Street has units with air conditioning.
