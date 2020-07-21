All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 4705 Bailey Street Southwest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
4705 Bailey Street Southwest
Last updated October 17 2019 at 2:18 AM

4705 Bailey Street Southwest

4705 Bailey Street Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

4705 Bailey Street Southwest, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
***Ask About Our Move-In Specials! *** 3 Bedroom Ranch-style home features a large patio and private backyard! Convenient to shopping and highway! Enjoy a freshly painted interior with eat-in kitchen sunny living room, a large garage converted bonus room and private backyard. Hurry, this cute home will not last long!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 866-325-8716 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Schools should be verified with the applicable school districts prior to making a leasing decision. NOTE: Pest Control Included On Lease For Add'l $33/MTH.

Elementary: Seaborn Lee;
Middle: Camp Creek :
High: Westlake; Camp Creek :
High: Seaborn Lee;

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1963

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $1,249.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Bailey Street Southwest have any available units?
4705 Bailey Street Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 4705 Bailey Street Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Bailey Street Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Bailey Street Southwest pet-friendly?
No, 4705 Bailey Street Southwest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 4705 Bailey Street Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 4705 Bailey Street Southwest offers parking.
Does 4705 Bailey Street Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4705 Bailey Street Southwest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Bailey Street Southwest have a pool?
No, 4705 Bailey Street Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Bailey Street Southwest have accessible units?
No, 4705 Bailey Street Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Bailey Street Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 4705 Bailey Street Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4705 Bailey Street Southwest have units with air conditioning?
No, 4705 Bailey Street Southwest does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Flats at North Springs
6850 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30328
Addison at Sandy Springs
7889 Roswell Rd
Sandy Springs, GA 30350
05 Buckhead
3242 Peachtree Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
North Highland Steel
240 N Highland Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30307
Yoo on the Park
207 13th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Novel Upper Westside
2265 Marietta Boulevard Northwest
Atlanta, GA 30318
The Vic at Buckhead
3518 Roswell Road Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30305
Taco Town Apartments
714 Bryan Street Southeast
Atlanta, GA 30312

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College