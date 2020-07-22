All apartments in Fulton County
420 Buffington Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

420 Buffington Drive

420 Buffington Drive · No Longer Available
Location

420 Buffington Drive, Fulton County, GA 30291

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and bathrooms are just as impressive. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online at www.msrenewal.com. (APPLIANCES SCHEDULED TO BE INSTALLED UPON MOVE IN.)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 420 Buffington Drive have any available units?
420 Buffington Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 420 Buffington Drive currently offering any rent specials?
420 Buffington Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 420 Buffington Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 420 Buffington Drive is pet friendly.
Does 420 Buffington Drive offer parking?
No, 420 Buffington Drive does not offer parking.
Does 420 Buffington Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 420 Buffington Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 420 Buffington Drive have a pool?
No, 420 Buffington Drive does not have a pool.
Does 420 Buffington Drive have accessible units?
No, 420 Buffington Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 420 Buffington Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 420 Buffington Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 420 Buffington Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 420 Buffington Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
