All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3880 Shenfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3880 Shenfield Drive
Last updated April 10 2019 at 9:08 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3880 Shenfield Drive
3880 Shenfield Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
3880 Shenfield Drive, Fulton County, GA 30291
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Great 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home that comes with 1860 SqFt of living space.
Schedule a self tour and apply at www.GOALproperties.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3880 Shenfield Drive have any available units?
3880 Shenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time.
Fulton County, GA
.
Is 3880 Shenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3880 Shenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3880 Shenfield Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3880 Shenfield Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3880 Shenfield Drive offer parking?
No, 3880 Shenfield Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3880 Shenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3880 Shenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3880 Shenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 3880 Shenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3880 Shenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 3880 Shenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3880 Shenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3880 Shenfield Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3880 Shenfield Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3880 Shenfield Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
