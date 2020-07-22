3720 Benchmark Drive

Amenities
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION. ( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)
Move-in Ready 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Split Level Home In College Park. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances. 3 Bedrooms On Upper Level And Full Basement Complete This Offering. Nice Backyard For Entertaining. Quiet Neighborhood And Convenient To Everything!
Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8
County: Fulton
Subdivision: Bench Mark
Sq. Footage: 1716
Year Built: 1975
Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5
SCHOOLS
Elementary School: S.L Lewis
Middle School: Mcnair
High School: Banneker
Smoking: No
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.