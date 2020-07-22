All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3720 Benchmark Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3720 Benchmark Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3720 Benchmark Drive

3720 Bench Mark Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3720 Bench Mark Drive, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION. ( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)

Move-in Ready 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Split Level Home In College Park. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances. 3 Bedrooms On Upper Level And Full Basement Complete This Offering. Nice Backyard For Entertaining. Quiet Neighborhood And Convenient To Everything!

Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.
THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8

County: Fulton
Subdivision: Bench Mark
Sq. Footage: 1716
Year Built: 1975
Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5

SCHOOLS
Elementary School: S.L Lewis
Middle School: Mcnair
High School: Banneker

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1975
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have any available units?
3720 Benchmark Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 3720 Benchmark Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3720 Benchmark Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3720 Benchmark Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive offer parking?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have a pool?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have accessible units?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3720 Benchmark Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3720 Benchmark Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Exchange
470 16th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Evergreen Park
7305 Village Center Blvd.
Fairburn, GA 30213
AMLI Parkside
660 Ralph McGill Blvd NE
Atlanta, GA 30312
AMLI Old 4th Ward
525 Glen Iris Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30308
Circa and Ecco Apartments
501 Northridge Rd
Atlanta, GA 30350
The Local on 14th
455 14th St NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Estates at Johns Creek
2100 Addison Lane
Johns Creek, GA 30005
Perimeter Circle
5470 Glenridge Dr
Sandy Springs, GA 30342

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College