3720 Benchmark Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

MOVE IN SPECIAL: SIGN 13 MONTH LEASE GET SECOND MONTH FREE! CALL 404-522-1952 FOR MORE INFORMATION. ( THIS SPECIAL IS NOT APPLICABLE FOR SECTION 8)



Move-in Ready 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Split Level Home In College Park. Neutral Paint, Flooring. Sunny Kitchen Includes Appliances. 3 Bedrooms On Upper Level And Full Basement Complete This Offering. Nice Backyard For Entertaining. Quiet Neighborhood And Convenient To Everything!



Visit Sylvanhs.Com For Qualifying Criteria Or Call 404-522-1952 For More Information. Deposit Is Determined By Credit Score. Information Deemed Reliable But Not Guaranteed.

THIS HOME DOES NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8



County: Fulton

Subdivision: Bench Mark

Sq. Footage: 1716

Year Built: 1975

Beds 4 / Baths: 2.5



SCHOOLS

Elementary School: S.L Lewis

Middle School: Mcnair

High School: Banneker



Smoking: No



Year Built: 1975

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.