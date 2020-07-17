All apartments in Fulton County
350 Fairmont Way
Last updated June 1 2020 at 7:36 PM

350 Fairmont Way

350 Fairmont Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

350 Fairmont Way, Fulton County, GA 30213

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
oven
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home w/ Loft. Spacious Family Room, Separate Living Room, Gorgeous Open Kitchen w/ hardwood floors and Center Island; All Black Appliances, Double Wall Oven; Large Loft area for playroom or office; Spacious Master Suite & Bath; Attached Auto-Garage, Large Back Yard. House in Cul-de-Sac. This Home is in Excellent Condition

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,500, Application Fee: $59, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Fairmont Way have any available units?
350 Fairmont Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
Is 350 Fairmont Way currently offering any rent specials?
350 Fairmont Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Fairmont Way pet-friendly?
No, 350 Fairmont Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 350 Fairmont Way offer parking?
Yes, 350 Fairmont Way offers parking.
Does 350 Fairmont Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 350 Fairmont Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Fairmont Way have a pool?
No, 350 Fairmont Way does not have a pool.
Does 350 Fairmont Way have accessible units?
No, 350 Fairmont Way does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Fairmont Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 350 Fairmont Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 350 Fairmont Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 350 Fairmont Way does not have units with air conditioning.
