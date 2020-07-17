3473 Amhurst Parkway

Amenities

This home has a beautiful two-story foyer for a grand entrance and an extremely large great room with an open flow from the large kitchen and eat-in to the family room.

Brand new carpet throughout the house and completely repainted.



LOCATION: South Fulton Amhurst Community



FEATURES:



* 6 Bedroom / 3 bath (5 bedrooms upstairs & 1 bedroom downstairs)

* Large kitchen with tons of storage and countertop space

* Kitchen has a large island for food preparation

* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, microwave & dishwasher

* Spacious breakfast area off of the kitchen

* Large food pantry

* Large dining room

* Large study or office

* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan

* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers sinks, garden tub, and standup shower

* Large master walk-in closet

* Windows enhance home with natural lighting and have 2-inch blinds

* Large washer & dryer room

* Back Patio

* 2 car garage with electric garage door opener



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!



RENTAL CRITERIA: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria

Pet Policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs.

$300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter

Application Fee: $49 (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com