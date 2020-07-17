All apartments in Fulton County
3473 Amhurst Parkway
3473 Amhurst Parkway

3473 Amhurst Parkway · No Longer Available
Location

3473 Amhurst Parkway, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home has a beautiful two-story foyer for a grand entrance and an extremely large great room with an open flow from the large kitchen and eat-in to the family room.
Brand new carpet throughout the house and completely repainted.

LOCATION: South Fulton Amhurst Community

FEATURES:

* 6 Bedroom / 3 bath (5 bedrooms upstairs & 1 bedroom downstairs)
* Large kitchen with tons of storage and countertop space
* Kitchen has a large island for food preparation
* Kitchen includes: Stainless stove, microwave & dishwasher
* Spacious breakfast area off of the kitchen
* Large food pantry
* Large dining room
* Large study or office
* Large master bedroom with ceiling fan
* Spacious master bath with separate his and hers sinks, garden tub, and standup shower
* Large master walk-in closet
* Windows enhance home with natural lighting and have 2-inch blinds
* Large washer & dryer room
* Back Patio
* 2 car garage with electric garage door opener

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

NOTE: We do not advertise our properties on Craigslist so if you see this property on that site please DISREGARD. IT'S-A SCAM!!!!

RENTAL CRITERIA: http://www.skylinepropertiesga.com/rental-criteria
Pet Policy: Sorry no Cats. No more than 2 dogs. Must be non-aggressive, housebroken, less than 45 lbs.
$300 non-refundable pet fee (per pet) due 1st month then $50 per month pet fee (per pet) thereafter
Application Fee: $49 (per adult, 18 years and older) www.applyforthishouse.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3473 Amhurst Parkway have any available units?
3473 Amhurst Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3473 Amhurst Parkway have?
Some of 3473 Amhurst Parkway's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3473 Amhurst Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
3473 Amhurst Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3473 Amhurst Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 3473 Amhurst Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 3473 Amhurst Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 3473 Amhurst Parkway offers parking.
Does 3473 Amhurst Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3473 Amhurst Parkway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3473 Amhurst Parkway have a pool?
No, 3473 Amhurst Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 3473 Amhurst Parkway have accessible units?
No, 3473 Amhurst Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 3473 Amhurst Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3473 Amhurst Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 3473 Amhurst Parkway have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3473 Amhurst Parkway has units with air conditioning.
