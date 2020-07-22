3443 Coval Circle

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave range Property Amenities parking

Westlake High School zoned and only 11 miles away from Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson Airport. This homes boast lots of natural light through the numerous windows in the 2-Story family room and foyer. The kitchen provides the perfect view to the family room, which makes this home great for family dinners and entertaining. Separate formal living/dining and a bonus room on the main level perfect for a home office or study. Very spacious owners' suite and bedrooms. Well maintained and located in a beautiful community in the city of South Fulton.