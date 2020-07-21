All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 3328 Walnut Ridge.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
3328 Walnut Ridge
Last updated October 3 2019 at 11:21 AM

3328 Walnut Ridge

3328 Walnut Ridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

3328 Walnut Ridge, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful home built by John Wieland in the Regency Oaks subdivision. Here we have one of the larger floor plan 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath home for rent. Dining room is large to accommodate 12+ seats. Spacious gourmet kitchen with large island which overlooks the Family/Great Room. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Owners' suite is large with nice sitting area, also very beautiful master bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms that are spacious as well. Home is on an unfinished basement which leads out to level backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3328 Walnut Ridge have any available units?
3328 Walnut Ridge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 3328 Walnut Ridge have?
Some of 3328 Walnut Ridge's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3328 Walnut Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
3328 Walnut Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3328 Walnut Ridge pet-friendly?
No, 3328 Walnut Ridge is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 3328 Walnut Ridge offer parking?
Yes, 3328 Walnut Ridge offers parking.
Does 3328 Walnut Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3328 Walnut Ridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3328 Walnut Ridge have a pool?
No, 3328 Walnut Ridge does not have a pool.
Does 3328 Walnut Ridge have accessible units?
No, 3328 Walnut Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does 3328 Walnut Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3328 Walnut Ridge has units with dishwashers.
Does 3328 Walnut Ridge have units with air conditioning?
No, 3328 Walnut Ridge does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex West Midtown
1133 Huff Rd NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
IMT Alpharetta
3500 N Point Pkwy
Alpharetta, GA 30005
Hanover Midtown
888 Juniper Street Northeast
Atlanta, GA 30309
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
Skyhouse Buckhead
3390 Stratford Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Walton Lakes
4687 Camp Creek Parkway
Atlanta, GA 30331
Cortland Lex
1000 Lexington Farms Dr
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College