3328 Walnut Ridge

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home built by John Wieland in the Regency Oaks subdivision. Here we have one of the larger floor plan 4 bedrooms 3.5 bath home for rent. Dining room is large to accommodate 12+ seats. Spacious gourmet kitchen with large island which overlooks the Family/Great Room. Kitchen has granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Owners' suite is large with nice sitting area, also very beautiful master bath. There are 3 additional bedrooms that are spacious as well. Home is on an unfinished basement which leads out to level backyard.