Fulton County, GA
2956 Two Lake Cir
Last updated August 2 2019 at 11:38 AM

2956 Two Lake Cir

2956 Two Lake Cir · No Longer Available
Location

2956 Two Lake Cir, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing Fully Renovated Home FOR LEASE!! This Home Features 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths! As you walk in to the 2-Story Foyer with 12+ High Ceilings you will see the Separate Formal Living/Dining Rooms. Open-concept Floor Plan! Kitchen is fully upgraded which opens up to the Great Room. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Freshly Painted, All New Stainless Steel Appliances installed. Immaculate White Granite Counter-tops, New Light Fixtures & More. Spacious Bedrooms upstairs & Tiled Bathroom/ Showers. Outdoor covered Patio with a great size Backyard for Entertaining!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2956 Two Lake Cir have any available units?
2956 Two Lake Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2956 Two Lake Cir have?
Some of 2956 Two Lake Cir's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2956 Two Lake Cir currently offering any rent specials?
2956 Two Lake Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2956 Two Lake Cir pet-friendly?
No, 2956 Two Lake Cir is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2956 Two Lake Cir offer parking?
Yes, 2956 Two Lake Cir offers parking.
Does 2956 Two Lake Cir have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2956 Two Lake Cir does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2956 Two Lake Cir have a pool?
No, 2956 Two Lake Cir does not have a pool.
Does 2956 Two Lake Cir have accessible units?
No, 2956 Two Lake Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 2956 Two Lake Cir have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2956 Two Lake Cir has units with dishwashers.
Does 2956 Two Lake Cir have units with air conditioning?
No, 2956 Two Lake Cir does not have units with air conditioning.
