2956 Two Lake Cir

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Amazing Fully Renovated Home FOR LEASE!! This Home Features 4 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths! As you walk in to the 2-Story Foyer with 12+ High Ceilings you will see the Separate Formal Living/Dining Rooms. Open-concept Floor Plan! Kitchen is fully upgraded which opens up to the Great Room. Hardwood Floors Throughout, Freshly Painted, All New Stainless Steel Appliances installed. Immaculate White Granite Counter-tops, New Light Fixtures & More. Spacious Bedrooms upstairs & Tiled Bathroom/ Showers. Outdoor covered Patio with a great size Backyard for Entertaining!