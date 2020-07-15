All apartments in Fulton County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2630 Teakwood Lane A

2630 Teakwood Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2630 Teakwood Ln, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 2-bed Home - Property Id: 89882

This an inviting and move in ready home on a cul-de-sac! It has brand new features including professionally installed floors and a warm paint color. The home has a spacious living room, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a great kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Minutes to the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, shopping, and downtown Atlanta! 600 or above credit score required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89882
Property Id 89882

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4587521)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2630 Teakwood Lane A have any available units?
2630 Teakwood Lane A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2630 Teakwood Lane A have?
Some of 2630 Teakwood Lane A's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2630 Teakwood Lane A currently offering any rent specials?
2630 Teakwood Lane A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2630 Teakwood Lane A pet-friendly?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane A offer parking?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane A does not offer parking.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane A have a pool?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane A does not have a pool.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane A have accessible units?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane A does not have accessible units.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2630 Teakwood Lane A has units with dishwashers.
Does 2630 Teakwood Lane A have units with air conditioning?
No, 2630 Teakwood Lane A does not have units with air conditioning.
