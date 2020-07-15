2630 Teakwood Lane A

Amenities
Beautifully Remodeled 2-bed Home - Property Id: 89882
This an inviting and move in ready home on a cul-de-sac! It has brand new features including professionally installed floors and a warm paint color. The home has a spacious living room, large bedrooms with walk-in closets, and a great kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances. Minutes to the Hartsfield-Jackson airport, shopping, and downtown Atlanta! 600 or above credit score required.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/89882
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4587521)