2572 South Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage hot tub

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/68820f40d8 ----

Beautiful & spacious 4bed/2.5th bath home in the highly sought-after subdivision of South Hills! Beautiful wood floors throughout on the main level. Fully Renovated Kitchen including Stainless Steel appliances, Tile backsplash, and granite counter tops. Large Family room w/ cozy fireplace and Separate Dining room. Top level features a Huge Master Suite w/ trey ceilings and walk in closet. Master spa bath w/ sep garden tub & stand alone shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. Laundry located on main level w/ washer/dryer provided for tenants use. 2 car garage. Short drive to the City of Atlanta, Airport, and shopping. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley