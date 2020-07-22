All apartments in Fulton County
Find more places like 2572 South Hills.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fulton County, GA
/
2572 South Hills
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2572 South Hills

2572 South Hills · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

2572 South Hills, Fulton County, GA 30296

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
hot tub
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: http://showmojo.com/lal/68820f40d8 ----
Beautiful & spacious 4bed/2.5th bath home in the highly sought-after subdivision of South Hills! Beautiful wood floors throughout on the main level. Fully Renovated Kitchen including Stainless Steel appliances, Tile backsplash, and granite counter tops. Large Family room w/ cozy fireplace and Separate Dining room. Top level features a Huge Master Suite w/ trey ceilings and walk in closet. Master spa bath w/ sep garden tub & stand alone shower. Secondary bedrooms are spacious w/ ample closet space. 1 full bath in hall. Laundry located on main level w/ washer/dryer provided for tenants use. 2 car garage. Short drive to the City of Atlanta, Airport, and shopping. Please Call 404-609-0144 and FOLLOW PROMPTS TO SCHEDULE SHOWING WITH OUR SHOMOJO SYSTEM. THANK YOU! Agent Name: Darlene Kelley

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2572 South Hills have any available units?
2572 South Hills doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 2572 South Hills have?
Some of 2572 South Hills's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2572 South Hills currently offering any rent specials?
2572 South Hills is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2572 South Hills pet-friendly?
No, 2572 South Hills is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 2572 South Hills offer parking?
Yes, 2572 South Hills offers parking.
Does 2572 South Hills have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2572 South Hills offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2572 South Hills have a pool?
No, 2572 South Hills does not have a pool.
Does 2572 South Hills have accessible units?
No, 2572 South Hills does not have accessible units.
Does 2572 South Hills have units with dishwashers?
No, 2572 South Hills does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2572 South Hills have units with air conditioning?
No, 2572 South Hills does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cortland at Phipps
707 Park Ave NE
Atlanta, GA 30326
Axial Buckhead
3432 Piedmont Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30305
Fairway Court
1247 Joseph E Boone Blvd NW
Atlanta, GA 30314
Avana Lenox
925 Canterbury Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Berkeley Heights
1700 Northside Dr NW
Atlanta, GA 30318
Panther Riverside Parc Apartments
1925 Waycrest Dr
Atlanta, GA 30331
The Meridian at Redwine
3755 Redwine Rd
East Point, GA 30331
Haven at Avalon
1213 Avalon Blvd
Alpharetta, GA 30009

Similar Pages

Fulton County Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMorrow, GAHapeville, GARiverdale, GAJonesboro, GAForest Park, GA
Sugar Hill, GAMilton, GACumming, GAHolly Springs, GACartersville, GASuwanee, GAVinings, GAPowder Springs, GAFairburn, GAEast Point, GAUnion City, GAAcworth, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
University of GeorgiaLife University
Morehouse College