Last updated April 7 2020 at 6:18 PM

220 Westcliffe Court

220 Westcliffe Court · No Longer Available
Location

220 Westcliffe Court, Fulton County, GA 30349

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is a must see! It features new granite countertops, new black appliances, new flooring, new paint, and blinds. Cuddle up by the fireplace on cold winter night or enjoy relaxing on the private deck while entertaining.

AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
Monthly rent is based on a 15 month lease
Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.atlantametropm.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,370, Application Fee: $55, Security Deposit: $1,370, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 220 Westcliffe Court have any available units?
220 Westcliffe Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 220 Westcliffe Court have?
Some of 220 Westcliffe Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 220 Westcliffe Court currently offering any rent specials?
220 Westcliffe Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 220 Westcliffe Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 220 Westcliffe Court is pet friendly.
Does 220 Westcliffe Court offer parking?
No, 220 Westcliffe Court does not offer parking.
Does 220 Westcliffe Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 220 Westcliffe Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 220 Westcliffe Court have a pool?
No, 220 Westcliffe Court does not have a pool.
Does 220 Westcliffe Court have accessible units?
No, 220 Westcliffe Court does not have accessible units.
Does 220 Westcliffe Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 220 Westcliffe Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 220 Westcliffe Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 220 Westcliffe Court does not have units with air conditioning.
