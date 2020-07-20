All apartments in Fulton County
130 Beracah Wal

130 Beracah Walk SW · No Longer Available
Location

130 Beracah Walk SW, Fulton County, GA 30331

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
**CORPORATE LEASE** This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home is perfect for an executive transfer needing to be close to the airport and all points! Looking for a short term or long term lease while you transition and search for your forever home! Look no more... This stately home features a magnificent open floor plan with beautiful decor great for entertaining and will feel like home! washer/dryer included! Call for Gate Code. Must Text ID of client to view. NO SIGN. 4th home on the left when you enter gate. Owners work from home need 1-2 hours notice to confirm showing. Garage and 1 bedroom not included in lease. 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 bath available.Short Term Lease Available. $2700/12month lease. Other rates negotiable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 130 Beracah Wal have any available units?
130 Beracah Wal doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fulton County, GA.
What amenities does 130 Beracah Wal have?
Some of 130 Beracah Wal's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 130 Beracah Wal currently offering any rent specials?
130 Beracah Wal is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 130 Beracah Wal pet-friendly?
No, 130 Beracah Wal is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fulton County.
Does 130 Beracah Wal offer parking?
Yes, 130 Beracah Wal offers parking.
Does 130 Beracah Wal have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 130 Beracah Wal offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 130 Beracah Wal have a pool?
No, 130 Beracah Wal does not have a pool.
Does 130 Beracah Wal have accessible units?
No, 130 Beracah Wal does not have accessible units.
Does 130 Beracah Wal have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 130 Beracah Wal has units with dishwashers.
Does 130 Beracah Wal have units with air conditioning?
No, 130 Beracah Wal does not have units with air conditioning.
