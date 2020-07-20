130 Beracah Wal

**CORPORATE LEASE** This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 1/2 bath home is perfect for an executive transfer needing to be close to the airport and all points! Looking for a short term or long term lease while you transition and search for your forever home! Look no more... This stately home features a magnificent open floor plan with beautiful decor great for entertaining and will feel like home! washer/dryer included! Call for Gate Code. Must Text ID of client to view. NO SIGN. 4th home on the left when you enter gate. Owners work from home need 1-2 hours notice to confirm showing. Garage and 1 bedroom not included in lease. 4 bedrooms 3 1/2 bath available.Short Term Lease Available. $2700/12month lease. Other rates negotiable.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
